"I won’t waste an opportunity" - Kyle O'Reilly hypes up his first singles match on AEW Dynamite tonight

Kyle O'Reilly will have his first singles match in AEW tonight on Dynamite. The star wasted no time taking a shot at his opponent, Jungle Boy, in a post on Twitter.

The two competitors have been in a back-and-forth feud for weeks, alongside their teammates. Without Bobby Fish and Luchasaurus, the two will be able to push each other to their individual limits.

Kyle O'Reilly jokingly claimed that it had been a decade since his last singles match. However, he quickly vowed to tear down "one of AEW's precious pillars."

"It’s been at least a decade* since my last singles match but I won’t waste an opportunity to compete in the Owen Hart tournament and tear down one of AEW’s precious pillars. *maybe more like 6 months," O'Reilly wrote in a tweet.

Kyle O'Reilly's last singles match was while still in WWE NXT; he faced Von Wagner in December 2021. He took a loss to his former teammate before jumping over to AEW.

While O'Reilly has had more success as a tag team competitor, he is a legitimate threat to Jungle Boy. The Jurassic Express member will have to be on his toes if he plans on stepping up to the 35-year-old star.

According to Adam Cole, he had no part in Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish joining AEW

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Adam Cole revealed that both of his stablemates made their own way to the promotion.

"I had nothing to do with that," said Cole. "I wish I could say that I that I did, but those two guys, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, they ended up in AEW on their own and they made their own decision as well. It was something that they really wanted to be a part of." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

So far, the three haven't had the roaring success they enjoyed in WWE NXT. That being said, the Undisputed Elite came close to capturing the World and Tag Team titles. It could only be a matter of time before they make it to the top of the mountain in AEW.

