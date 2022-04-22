"He inspired me" - Former WWE Superstar names Bryan Danielson as his dream opponent in AEW

Kyle O'Reilly recently named fellow AEW wrestler Bryan Danielson as his dream opponent.

The American Dragon is considered one of the best, if not the best, wrestler in pro wrestling today. Danielson tends to bring out the best in his opponents, which is one of the reasons he has been a bucket list opponent for every performer.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, O'Reilly revealed his long desire to get in the ring with Danielson. The Violent Artist also stated that the former WWE Champion inspired him to break into ROH:

"A guy who I've wanted to wrestle my entire career is Bryan Danielson. I broke in '05 [started wrestling career], and he was at that time, having this epic run with ROH title, and he inspired me to want to make it to ROH, and he was going over to Japan and making a living there. So that inspired me to wanna follow that path."

O'Reilly further showered praise on Danielson's hybrid style of wrestling. He also pitched the idea of reDRagon facing The Blackpool Combat Club down the road:

"And he always worked very similar sort of hybrid style, as he put it, which I totally agree with that definition of it because it's very much a hybrid style. It's whatever you want it to be, you know, kicks and strikes and submissions, but it's mixed with professional wrestling, which is a style of its own. So certainly with Danielson, and now he's teamed up with Mox. I think that'd be an amazing tag match as well. There's a ton of guys in AEW I would really love to wrestle, and I think it's a very deep roster. So there's no shortage of potential dream matches from where I'm standing."

O'Reilly may not have reached a certain level of stardom in his career yet, but he has proven to be an exceptional worker in the ring. His list of accomplishments in ROH and NXT speak volumes about his career.

Now that The Violent Artist is working in the same promotion as Danielson, he has the opportunity to tick off his wish from his bucket list.

Kyle O'Reilly wrestled in his first singles match on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite this week, Kyle O'Reilly competed in his first singles match for the company.

He overpowered Jungle Boy to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's tournament. Should Danielson get inserted into the tournament, fans could see the former collide with O'Reilly in AEW programming soon.

