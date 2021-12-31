AEW star Kyle O'Reilly teases a huge tag team match with 8-time WWE Tag Team Champions

Kyle O'Reilly took to Twitter to express his desire to face The Hardy Boyz in a dream tag team match.

Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy praised the recently reunited reDRagon and their finishing maneuver:

"Gotta be honest – It was great to hear the team name of "reDRagon" & the finisher "Chasing the Dragon" on #AEWDynamite tonight.. @theBobbyFish & @KORcombat are HUGE pickups for @AEW. It’s a team that @JEFFHARDYBRAND & I always wanted to wrestle against."

Responding to Matt Hardy, O'Reilly said it'd be an honor for him and Bobby Fish to wrestle The Hardy Boyz:

"This is rad. It would be an honor to wrestle the Hardy Boyz. #aewdynamite"

Matt's brother Jeff Hardy was released by WWE a few weeks ago. The former WWE Champion is yet to return to the professional wrestling circuit. However, there are chances of Jeff joining AEW and reuniting with Matt.

The older Hardy brother is currently leading The Hardy Family Office in AEW. The faction consists of The Private Party, The Blade, The Butcher, The Bunny, and more.

Kyle O'Reilly made his AEW debut recently and has reunited with two former WWE Superstars

Kyle O'Reilly made his AEW debut at the Holiday Bash edition. The former NXT star assisted Adam Cole in his victory over Orange Cassidy.

O'Reilly then went on to reunite with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish. During their time in NXT, the trio worked together as The Undisputed Era.

On the last AEW Dynamite episode of 2021, O'Reilly made his in-ring debut. He teamed up with Cole and Fish for a six-man tag team match against Best Friends.

The trio beat Orange Cassidy, Trent Berretta, and Chuck Taylor. However, the match has a controversial end, with The Young Bucks helping Cole, O'Reilly, and Fish secure the win.

