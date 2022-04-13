×
Kyle O'Reilly teases a match with CM Punk

Kyle O'Reilly wants a match with CM Punk
Tanmay Singh Bhadauria
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 13, 2022 03:31 AM IST
CM Punk is one of the biggest names in AEW, and many of his potential matchups on the roster could be cited as dream matches. Fans have seen him wrestle some of All Elite Wrestling's brightest young stars thus far, but while he has already defeated reDRagon's Bobby Fish, he hasn't yet tangled with Kyle O'Reilly.

Punk recently posted a tweet calling out several wrestlers for a match at this week's upcoming AEW Dynamite. The list includes the likes of FTR, Wheeler Yuta, Dustin Rhodes, Bryan Danielson, and O'Reilly.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion replied to tweet, saying that he is busy this Wednesday but a match between the two could be arranged in the near future:

@CMPunk @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR @WheelerYuta @PENTAELZEROM @TonyNese @dustinrhodes @bryandanielson @TheJonGresham @SilverNumber1 @youngbucks Got my hands tied this week but it would be an honor to fight you one rainy Wednesday in the near future. I’m sure you could pull some strings to make it happen…

Kyle O'Reilly made his AEW debut last December, joining his former Undisputed Era stablemates Adam Cole and Bobby Fish in Tony Khan's promotion. O'Reilly and Fish have resurrected their long-running tag team reDRagon and recently challenged for the tag titles at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The former NXT Superstar was a singles wrestler for his last year in WWE and defeated Adam Cole in the latter's last match before leaving the company.

What does the future hold for CM Punk?

CM Punk recently ended his highly-acclaimed feud with MJF. Punk won their brutal Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution 2022 after assistance from Friedman's former enforcer Wardlow. Many fans have questioned what the veteran's future has in store, and it now appears as though he's chasing the AEW Championship.

After defeating Dax Hardwood of FTR on the 23 March episode of Dynamite, Punk mimed a belt around his waist, a common signal indicating championship aspirations. On the next week's show, after pinning The Acclaimed's Max Caster, he was interviewed by Tony Schiavone, where he made his intentions clear:

"Before my time in AEW is over, I will be World Champion" claimed CM Punk.

The Second City Saint also pointed out that he doesn't know who he will be facing for the championship, as the champion "Hangman" Adam Page is set to face Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match at 15 April 2022 edition of AEW Rampage.

Are you excited to see a match between Kyle O'Reilly and CM Punk? Do you think Punk will be the next AEW Champion?

Edited by Jacob Terrell
