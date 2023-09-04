Lana opens up about her relationship status with Miro following AEW debut

Former WWE Superstar Lana commented on her relationship status with Miro following her AEW debut tonight at All Out.

The wrestling world witnessed the highly anticipated debut of Lana, aka CJ Perry, in All Elite Wrestling. The fans in Chicago got to witness a thrilling battle between The Redeemer and Powerhouse Hobbs, which concluded with Miro emerging victorious.

However, the real shock came after the match when Powerhouse Hobbs seemingly extended a hand of sportsmanship. However, he unleashed a brutal assault on Miro. It was then CJ Perry who came out to the aid of her husband as her name appeared on the entrance screen. She appeared with a steel chair to attack Hobbs.

As Lana rushed to help Miro, her husband's reaction took an unexpected turn. Miro did not seem pleased with his wife's interference. The Redeemer looked at her with confusion before walking away.

Following her debut, the former WWE Superstar was interviewed backstage and was asked about her relationship status with her husband.

"I just wanna, my god, I just went out there to help, and I don't know," she said. [0.20-0.32]

Check out the interview below:

It looks like the tension between the couple is going to be a storyline in Tony Khan's promotion.

