“Why is everyone in AEW trying to seduce my husband?” - Lana reacts to hilarious question from former WWE superstar on Miro

Former WWE superstar Lana is currently feeling the burden of being married to a very desirable man as she has reacted to Dax Harwood asking Miro to marry him.

The former “Ravishing Russian” has been married to “The Redeemer” since 2016 and is seen as a power couple in wrestling since they wed. This despite the best efforts of Summer Rae, Dolph Ziggler, and Bobby Lashley all trying to get in the way.

The latest on the list of people who want to detail CJ Perry and Miro’s relationship is FTR’s Dax Harwood, who asked the former United States Champion to marry him. This is how Lana responded:

“Why is everyone in AEW trying to seduce my husband?” said @TheCJPerry

The request from Harwood stemmed from Miro claiming that the ROH Tag Team Champion is untouchable, much like Harwood’s wrestling hero Bret Hart. However, given the feistiness of CJ Perry, plus the small fact that Dax is married with kids too, it’s unlikely that we will see an AEW marriage ceremony anytime soon.

Lana wants to beat up Julia Hart for seducing Miro

In the words of Bryan Danielson, Lana wants to kick Julia Hart’s head in, and for good reason too. The House of Black member dared to touch Miro on national TV.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



POP!! 🤣🤣 "There is only one woman that can touch The Redeemer, and that woman is not you." - MiroPOP!! 🤣🤣 #AEWDynamite "There is only one woman that can touch The Redeemer, and that woman is not you." - MiroPOP!! 🤣🤣 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/cVbZfPij8t

After witnessing her husband being tempted by the 20-year-old, CJ Perry took to Busted Open Radio to profess how fuming she was with the segment. Her main reason was that Hart was wearing one of CJ’s trademark blazers:

“She does all these cute pictures on Instagram and her vibe is very House of Black, then she shows up in a blazer. I will literally dropkick her in the face," said Lana (H/T Fightful).

Miro hasn’t given in to House of Black and even made an example out of Buddy Matthews on the most recent episode of AEW Rampage. However, if the former "Ravishing Russian" has anything to do with it, none of the House of Black will even go near the former TNT Champion.

Do you think CJ Perry will join AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron