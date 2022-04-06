"Would have been a helluva match" - WWE legend on facing AEW's Lance Archer

Former WWE star Adam Bomb has praised Lance Archer for the latter's recent run in All Elite Wrestling. Bomb met Archer at the recently concluded WrestleCon 2022.

The said event was held in Dallas, Texas, from March 31 to April 2, 2022, bridging into the WrestleMania weekend. WrestleCon had a star-studded lineup featuring AEW stars like Adam Cole, Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Jungle Boy, Thunder Rosa, and Jon Moxley.

The Master of the Meltdown posted an Instagram photo of him and Archer having a good time. The 58-year-old noted that The Murderhawk Monster reminded the veteran of himself in his prime. Bomb added that he would love to have a match with the AEW star.

Here's what he had to say:

"Was great meeting The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer @lance_hoyt at Wrestlecon, love his work in @allelitewrestling he reminds me so much of myself in my prime, I would love to have gotten to work with him, Murderhawk Monster vs Master of The Meltdown would have been a Helluva match #murderhawkmonster #LanceArcher #Wrath #MasterOfTheMeltdown #AdamBomb #WWE #Wrestlemania #Wrestlecon"

For those unaware, Bomb wrestled in WCW, WWF, and All Japan Pro Wrestling. He won the World Tag Team Championships in WCW and AJPW, winning it as "KroniK" with Brian Adams. The duo retired in 2003 due to injuries.

What is Lance Archer up to recently?

Archer's last match recently occurred on the April 5, 2022 edition of AEW Dark when he faced Dean Alexander. The Murderhawk Monster quickly disposed of Alexander by nailing the Blackout and EBD Claw pinning combination to seal the victory.

Check out his last match here:

Archer's last televised match was against Dustin Rhodes on March 25, Rampage, when the former lost via a jackknife roll-up. The Murderhawk Monster quickly destroyed The Natural, causing the latter to suffer multiple injuries.

The animosity between Archer and Rhodes appears to be far from over. It would be interesting to see if The Natural will exact revenge on the man who put him on the sidelines.

