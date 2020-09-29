Lance Archer was on the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where he talked about various aspects of his time in the wrestling business and AEW. During the interview, he talked about working with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts in AEW and how he has helped him during his time in the company.

Lance Archer on working with WWE legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts in AEW

Lance Archer talked about his time working with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and how he feels about working with the WWE legend in AEW. Lance Archer talked about the promos he had with Roberts and how that had helped him in the ring.

"For me, it's just kind of feeding off of him,. He's so good, and he's not a guy that goes, 'OK, this is what I'm going to say. This is what I'm thinking.' He's very much old school. It's like, 'alright cool. What are the bullet points? What needs to be said. Cool, I've got it,' and he goes in that direction."

"And I kind of just feed off of him like the promo that happened last night, it literally was just feeding off of him and Taz. Taz, you can't take any credit away from Taz who steps in the ring cuts one of the best promos in the business. He always has, always intense [and] always straight to the point."

Lance Archer also talked about Jake 'The Snake' Roberts' snake and whether he was afraid of snakes. He also talked about how the snake was used in the AEW Casino Battle Royale to help him win the match.

"Me? No. Eddie Kingston is. That's why he lost the Casino Battle Royale. No matter how much he complains and whines that he didn't go over the top rope, his feet hit the floor because I tossed him there. They rang the bell. I'm the winner the Casino Battle Royale. He needs to shut up."