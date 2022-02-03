"I'm going to put your cowboy a** down" – Lance Archer sends a strong message to top AEW star

Lance Archer suffered a scary injury around three months ago after a botched diving moonsault attempt. Archer was sidelined during the World Title Eliminator Tournament, which frustrated him.

The Murderhawk Monster returned three weeks ago, attacking AEW Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. Since then, he's taunted the champion and laid him out last night on Dynamite. Archer took to Twitter to share his thoughts before his title match, threatening the champion in the process:

"I could pin you or submit you, but I just want to knock you the hell out and take your title. The AEW Championship has eluded me a little bit, hell every championship in AEW has. I’ve fought for too long and too hard to be held down for too much time, and I'm tired of this bullsh*t. Next Wednesday, live on Dynamite, I’m going to put your cowboy a** down, hard. I’m going to hold the title over my head. I’m going to be A-E-W Champion."

Lance Archer will face Hangman Page on the February 9 episode of Dynamite in a Texas Death Match. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if The Murderhawk Monster can put Page down.

Lance Archer doesn't believe AEW will allow him to make promos like his Tweet on television

During the same Twitter post, Lance Archer pointed out how he wouldn't get the mic long enough to make a promo like that on screen. The Murderhawk Monster has made very few promos on TV, and they're usually stopped midway. Based on his video, this is something he's aware of:

"Since we’re here and they’re not gonna give me a microphone for much on TV, I have to take what I can get. I made a statement tonight, whether you like that statement or not – I made a statement. They try to say that ‘the bigger they are, the harder they fall’ but what they forget to tell you sometimes is: the bigger they are, the harder they hit. Next week in this Texas Death Match, I’m going to hit you very, very hard. I’m going to hit you with everything I can. I’ll use people, I’ll use weapons, I’ll just use my fists."

The Murderhawk Monster has a new attitude. Whether or not this will help him pick up a win against Page will be revealed next week. Regardless of the outcome, he seems to be serious about his future in AEW.

