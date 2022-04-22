"Simple and beautiful" - Wrestling Legend heaps praise on CM Punk's recent match with Dustin Rhodes

Wrestling legend Lance Storm recently took to Twitter to appreciate the recent dream match between CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes.

This week's Dynamite started with the Second City Saint facing The Natural in a singles bout. Ahead of the match, both the wrestlers expressed mutual respect with a handshake.

Being technical experts, both veterans tried to systematically dismantle each other with various grapples and holds. After much back-and-forth, Punk reversed a move from Rhodes, turning it into a deep pin for the win.

After seeing the match, Lance Storm was all praises and thanked the two wrestlers for their performance in a tweet.

"Loved @dustinrhodes vs. @CMPunk from last night. Wrestling can be both simple and beautiful. Thank you gentlemen."

You can check out the tweet here:

CM Punk teased a match with Hangman Adam Page on last week's Dynamite

After the match with Dustin Rhodes ended and CM Punk walked back on the ramp, he stared down Hangman Page, seemingly confirming their impending clash.

Punk has gradually climbed to the top tier in the current All Elite singles division. The win over Dustin Rhodes only served to push him higher up the totem pole, teasing a run for the AEW World Title.

While Hangman Adam Page has done an admirable job as the AEW World Champion, The Best in the World has been waiting in the wings for a long time. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Punk will be taking on Hangman in the future.

Do you think The Second City Saint will be facing off against Hangman Adam Page for the title? Sound off in the comments!

