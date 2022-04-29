"Is this clown going to be part of an angle someday" - Lance Storm sends a message after spotting inactive AEW star on Dynamite

Lance Storm recently sent out a tweet after spotting Kip Sabian sitting among the crowd on this week's AEW Dynamite, covering his face with a box.

Sabian has been absent from All Elite Wrestling's programming since fellow absentee Miro betrayed him almost a year ago, ending their association. However, the AEW star has been spotted several times on Dynamite and Rampage in recent months, sitting in the front row with a box over his head.

Lance Storm also noticed Sabian sitting in the front row of this week's Dynamite during CM Punk's promo and shared a screenshot on Twitter. Terming him a "clown," the WCW veteran wondered if the AEW star would ever be involved in an on-screen angle. The wrestling veteran also clarified that while many would assume he's taking a shot at CM Punk, he wasn't.

"Is this clown going to be part of an angle someday or is he just weird? And to the smart a***s who no doubt will tweet it, I don’t mean Punk," tweeted Lance Storm.

After taking note of the comments in his previous tweet, Storm said that he wasn't aware that the person under the box was Kip Sabian. Furthermore, he wondered if Sabian's presence on the show had ever been explained.

"How am I supposed to know it’s Kip? I watch Dynamite regularly and had no idea. Has this ever been explained?"

Kip Sabian recently teased returning to AEW

Last month, Sabian took to Twitter to drop a major tease regarding his imminent return to All Elite Wrestling. The 29-year-old performer wrote it was about time he got back to work after being away for much longer than expected.

Kip Sabian @TheKipSabian

It’s… I think it’s coming up on the time The Forgotten One should get back to work.It’s… #Inevitable I think it’s coming up on the time The Forgotten One should get back to work.It’s… #Inevitable https://t.co/pAFIZju4Cf

Many performers in AEW have struggled to carve a place for themselves owing to the company's stacked roster. However, a young talent like Kip Sabian, who has shown utmost dedication to his new gimmick, could succeed on the back of his focus and determination to stay true to his character.

