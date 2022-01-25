"I never see the guy" - Lance Storm wants rising star to be an AEW Dynamite regular

Lance Storm has requested on AEW to feature Hook as a regular during their Dynamite shows while speaking about the son of ECW legend Taz with the Figure Four Daily Show.

Show host Bryan Alvarez brought the topic up for debate, explaining that AEW should feature Hook frequently on their Dynamite show since some fans don't necessarily watch Rampage as well.

Storm would provide his own thoughts on the matter as he explains that for a Dynamite viewer, there is no sign of the 22-year-old other than his graphic advertising his Rampage appearances.

"As a viewer of strict Dynamite," Storm adds that Hook has completely vanished, and he would like to see AEW address his absence in segments.

“I thought about it when you mentioned that you’d like to see him back in the background of the team Taz segments. I realized that because I don’t watch Rampage because it doesn’t air on television up here, Hook has vanished from AEW as far as I’m concerned. I never see the guy. I see the graphic that comes up and says he’ll be wrestling on Rampage. But Hook has vanished as a viewer of strictly Dynamite," said Lance Storm.

The suggestion from the former Intercontinental Champion is for the rising star to make his return to segments with Team Taz. Featuring as a silent yet omnipresent component of his father's stable, fans were aware of his presence long before his in-ring debut.

"And I agree with you that he should be back with Team Taz…just to see him and remind them that he’s there I think helps. Because it does feel weird that he’s this babyface guy on Rampage that wins all the time but he’s not with his group anymore,” said Storm. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

His appearances alongside stablemates Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks have dwindled since his Rampage debut, where he became an instant hit with fans.

Hook looks to continue his winning streak in AEW

Since his debut, we have seen four displays of dominance and explosive power as Hook has maintained a 100% record in AEW. His debut against Fuego Del Sol went viral as he squashed the former TNT title challenger before accumulating wins against Bear Bronson and Aaron Solo and toppling CM Punk in T-shirt sales.

Also Read Article Continues below

Following his recent win against Serpentico, Hook was confronted by his former trainer, QT Marshall. Showing no care for his mentor, he dumped Marshall to the ground and made a point of stepping over him. It is yet to be seen whether or not mentor vs. student is on the agenda soon.

