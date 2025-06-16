"Lashley's downfall needs to be studied" - Fans brutally troll Hurt Syndicate after massive botch at recent AEW show

The Hurt Syndicate is one of the most dominant tag teams AEW has to offer. They currently hold the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and it doesn't seem like they will be losing the gold soon. After being tired of waiting for contenders, MVP recently laid out a challenge, which was answered by Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mascara Dorada.
MJF, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin wrestled the trio at the recent Summer Blockbuster special episode. It was a great contest in which the promising stars were elevated and their immense talent was showcased. Despite their best efforts, The Hurt Syndicate emerged victorious in the end.
Unfortunately, a clip from the bout that has been making the rounds on social media has drawn some criticism. A series of botches occurred when Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight tried to establish control over Bobby and Shelton during the match.
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
Some fans felt bad for Bobby Lashley, a former WWE Champion, for having to take a beating from mid-card wrestlers in AEW. Several fans criticized the promotion for booking the Syndicate this weak. Many of them also criticized how AEW likes to practice matches before getting in the ring.
Take a look at some of the reactions below:
Hurt Syndicate's MJF will be wrestling in Mexico
Grand Slam Mexico will take place this Wednesday, and several excellent match-ups have been announced for the special edition of Dynamite.
MJF will be facing Mistico, CMLL's top star, at the event. Ahead of the show, The Hurt Syndicate member claimed that he would be bringing back the 'American Hero' gimmick.
"Mistico….you’re gonna lose to an AMERICAN HERO!!!! That mask is MINE," he wrote.
It will be interesting to see who will be the next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Champions.