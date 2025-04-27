"Last chance" - AEW star Dustin Rhodes makes huge announcement

The AEW veteran and the current ROH World Tag Team Champion Dustin Rhodes made a special announcement regarding an upcoming show. The veteran has been busy promoting the show lately.

Dustin Rhodes has decades of experience when it comes to professional wrestling, and he has performed for various major promotions over the years. The Natural has been with All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception in 2019. The veteran is the current ROH World Tag Team as well as World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. Since his last match on Ring of Honor two weeks ago, he has been busy promoting and preparing for a wrestling show, 'Spring Chaos,' featuring various indie talents, which will be hosted by the Rhodes Wrestling Association (RWA) this Sunday.

Just a day before the event, The Natural took to X/Twitter and made a big announcement. Fans had a last chance to buy tickets for the show, as they were selling out fast:

"Last chance!! Come see @RhodesWrestling tomorrow night in #leandertx!!!!! About 30 tix left!!! SPREAD THE WORD!!! #prowrestling #RWA," Dustin wrote.

Moreover, Rhodes Wrestling Association is a popular wrestling school created by the Rhodes family and is currently managed by Dustin.

Dustin Rhodes made an announcement for the AEW All In week

The AEW All In 2025 will be live from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12.

It will be a special night for Dustin Rhodes, as he proudly belongs to Texas. Recently, Dustin dropped a tease on X/Twitter informing fans that he would announce a special night for the All In week this year:

“Very soon I will announce a special night during All In week. Stay tuned!! Exciting.”

Moreover, The Natural has been a great asset for AEW since the company's inception and is still going strong in his 50s. Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has planned for Rhodes for this year's All In in his home state of Texas.

