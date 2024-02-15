Late Brodie Lee's wife demands AEW star be banned from flying

The wife of late AEW star Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber recently took to Twitter and stated that the company should ban a fellow AEW star from flying.

The star in question is none other than Serpentico. The High-flyer signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and was mainly featured on Dark until the show was discontinued. He now wrestles at the company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. However, he was recently called out for his behavior during the flights for the company by Amanda Huber.

On Twitter, Amanda stated that Serpentico should be required to take $1 MegaBus between all shows:

"Snakeman’s behavior on airplanes should be enough to have him on a no fly list and be required to take the $1 MegaBus between all shows. Hey @AEW travel department, can we start arranging that? Thanks."

Former WWE star believes Vince McMahon disrespected AEW's Brodie Lee after his passing

Former WWE star Viktor recently made a bold claim about Vince McMahon following the tragic passing of AEW star Brodie Lee on December 26, 2020.

Speaking on Cafe De Rene, Viktor revealed Vince McMahon's alleged reaction to Brodie Lee's death:

"I lost a lot of respect for him after Brodie Lee passed away because I heard he made some remarks to people that were not very becoming of him. And I knew how much Brodie had tried to really just be a person with Vince and really make WWE his family, and Vince just wouldn't have it. Like, he just hated him for some reason."

He continued:

"I was really surprised at how he took, how Vince took Brodie's death. And how little he cared, and how much it pi**ed him off that people did care about it. And so once I heard that, I was just kind of like, 'Well if that's going to be the guy running a company, I don't ever want to work for him again.'"

Brodie Lee was one of the most respected names in professional wrestling. Lee's tragic passing shook the wrestling world as both All Elite Wrestling and WWE paid tribute to him for his contributions to the business.

