Vince McMahon disrespected Brodie Lee after his tragic death, claims ex-WWE star

A former WWE Superstar has made a serious claim about Vince McMahon involving the late Brodie Lee.

Former TNT Champion Brodie Lee tragically passed away at 41 on December 26, 2020. The cause of Lee's passing was reported to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Both WWE and AEW paid heartfelt tributes to the late star.

On the latest edition of Cafe De Rene, ex-WWE star Viktor claimed that Vince McMahon was disrespectful towards Lee following his passing. Check out his comments below:

"I lost a lot of respect for him after Brodie Lee passed away because I heard he made some remarks to people that were not very becoming of him. And I knew how much Brodie had tried to really just be a person with Vince and really make WWE his family, and Vince just wouldn't have it. Like, he just hated him for some reason." [0:03 - 0:27]

Viktor further detailed McMahon's alleged reaction to Lee's passing:

"I was really surprised at how he took, how Vince took Brodie's death. And how little he cared, and how much it pi**ed him off that people did care about it. And so once I heard that, I was just kind of like, 'Well if that's going to be the guy running a company, I don't ever want to work for him again.'" [1:07 - 1:28]

The Vince McMahon-led management refused to release Brodie Lee from WWE in 2019

Lee was officially released from WWE in December 2019. Fans are aware that he had asked for his exit earlier that year, but WWE seemingly rejected his request.

Shortly after his WWE release, Lee debuted in All Elite Wrestling. He had a pretty successful stint in the promotion as the leader of The Dark Order. The Exalted One lost the TNT Title to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match in October 2020. It turned out to be his final bout.

