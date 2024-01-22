Latest on Adam Cole’s AEW in-ring status - Reports

Adam Cole is currently involved in one of the hottest feuds and storylines in AEW and the audience is waiting to see him back in the ring. However, there's one thing that's keeping him away from being active in the ring -his ankle injury that he suffered in September 2023.

Cole is on the active roster even though he's injured, thanks to the Devil storyline that doesn't need him to wrestle - at least until now. And news trickling out about the leader of the Undisputed Kingdom's injury is not reassuring.

According to Dave Meltzer (WOR), Cole still needs time to bounce back from his injury.

"Kenny Omega will be back at some point. Bryan Danielson, Adam Page, these guys. PAC is coming back. From a health standpoint, Adam Cole's still a couple of months away," Meltzer said.

Fans want Kylie O'Reilly to join Adam Cole in AEW

Adam Cole shocked everyone with the revelation that he was the Devil and then revealed the members of his stable: The Undisputed Kingdom. Not just that, he also turned against MJF, his tag-team partner. The faction had members of a previous stable that Cole headed back in WWE, which also included Kyle O'Reilly. Given the connection between the two professional wrestlers, fans are clamoring for O'Reilly to join hands with Cole once again.

Cole's faction is the center of attraction currently, with the Panama City Playboy saying that Wardlow, one of the faction's members, will go after the AEW World Championship and hand over the title to him.

Recently, Samoa Joe successfully defended the Championship against HOOK, so a feud between Wardlow and the Samoan Submission Machine could happen anytime now.

