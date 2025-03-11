Latest on AEW stars amid rumors of release 

AEW has a roster full of talented in-ring competitors, but the company has recently released many top stars. Meanwhile, the status of two performers who have not been seen on television for a long time has been a subject of speculation.

Ad

The stars in question are Abadon and Nick Comoroto. The Living Dead Girl has been part of the company's women's division since 2020. However, her latest appearances were for All Elite Wrestling's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. Her last major match saw her compete for the ROH Women's Title against Athena.

As for Nick Comoroto, he also signed with the Tony Khan-led company in 2020. Since then, he has wrestled for both All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor. In August 2024, Comoroto announced that he underwent hip resurfacing surgery and would be on the sidelines until 2025.

Ad

Trending

According to a new report by Fightful Select, Nick Comoroto and Abadon are still listed on the official All Elite Wrestling roster, despite rumors of their release.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Abadon and Nick Comoroto are still listed on the official AEW roster (Images via AEW's website)

AEW has released a lot of top talents in recent months

While Nick Comoroto and Abadon are still listed on the AEW roster, the company has parted ways with several talents in recent months. Malakai Black recently left the company, and his now-former faction, House of Black, was subsequently renamed Hounds of Hell.

Ad

The next top name to leave the company was Ricky Starks, who made his debut in WWE NXT under the ring name Ricky Saints last month. This came just one day after it was reported that he was released from his contract. Rusev (aka Miro) and Rey Fenix have also left the company and are rumored to join the global juggernaut.

Expand Tweet

This came as a huge blow to the Tony Khan-led company. However, the creative team still produced a stellar pay-per-view this past Sunday when Revolution emanated from Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback