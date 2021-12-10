Health update on AEW's Chris Jericho following hospitalization

In a recent update, Chris Jericho said he was feeling good and in the right place. A follow-up report added that his condition wasn't considered serious and that the Fozzy frontman might still be able to perform on Saturday.

Chris Jericho was hospitalized yesterday while on tour with his band FOZZY in the United Kingdom.

FOZZY's concert in Swansea is the only date that has been canceled so far. The reason for Jericho's hospitalization was revealed in a statement released by the promoters of the tour:

Chris was checked into Hospital by doctors, with a non Covid related, treatable health issue. Regrettably the show on Friday in Swansea is cancelled and all tickets will be refunded. Will have updates on Saturdays show in Nottingham and Sunday’s show in London as soon as possible’. We can only apologise with the unavoidable shortness of the notice we can bring you. We assure you that in a year of closure and rearranged shows, we are devastated to have to remain closed once again. We wish Chris an incredibly speedy recovery. We very much hope he and the band are able to complete their UK tour and return safely to their families for Christmas.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Chris Jericho has given a short update on his condition:

"I’m feeling good. They just wanted to observe me overnight and I’m in the right place. Not COVID related."

The last update on Chris Jericho's Instagram, hours before his hospitalization, was of himself and the rest of FOZZY outside the Hard Rock Hotel. You can check it out below:

An update from F4W online also added:

While he is sick, it’s not considered serious and he may still be fine to perform on Saturday

Chris Jericho was recently attacked backstage by 2point0

With FOZZY touring the UK, Chris Jericho was written off AEW television with a backstage attack on AEW Dynamite at the hands of 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. The heels ambushed Jericho during a backstage interview that ended with Matt Lee taking him out of action with a steel chair shot to the head.

Also Read Article Continues below

This followed Chris Jericho coming out to save Eddie Kingston on AEW Rampage. Kingston had just won his match against Daniel Garcia when Matt Lee and Jeff Parker hit the ring and attacked him.

Jon Moxley said many stunning things in his book. Find out what he said right here.

Edited by Anirudh B