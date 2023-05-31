Latest on Jon Moxley's status for AEW Collision debut episode

A new development indicates that Jon Moxley will not be appearing on the debut episode of AEW Collision. With the show just around the corner, more details on the superstars appearing are being revealed.

AEW Collision is set to debut on June 17 and will host a number of top stars of the promotion. While the reported return of CM Punk is the main attraction of the show, fans have also been eagerly waiting to see who else will make their presence felt. It seems that former world champion Jon Moxley may not make it to the United Center in Chicago.

Independent promotion Wrestling Revolver announced that some AEW stars will be appearing on their show 'Wrestling Revolver and the Ring of Destiny.' They confirmed that Jon Moxley, Roderick Strong, and Konosuke Takeshita are part of the list of appearances for the event, coincidentally scheduled on the same day as the debut of AEW Collision.

On their Twitter account, Wrestling Revolver posted a promotional poster of 'Wrestling Revolver and the Ring of Destiny,' confirming it to be happening on June 17 and featuring the appearance of the former AEW World Champion.

MJF namedropped Jon Moxley during the post-Double or Nothing media scrum

Despite not main-eventing Double or Nothing, MJF did not seem to care. During the post-show media scrum, he was asked about his feelings on the Four Pillars four-way match, not main eventing the show.

The Devil stated that he was fine with his match not being the main event as long as it meant not wrestling after the Anarchy in the Arena match. He stated that he did not want to roll around in the blood of Moxley, claiming it to be "f***ing disgusting."

"No, no," he stated. "Why the f*** would I want to roll around in Jon Moxley's blood? I'm f***ing good on that, okay? No thanks! [...]'I'd rather not run around in all that f***ing mid-blood," he continued. "Like, can we, can we get real, real quick? That's f***ing disgusting." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

With Collision approaching soon, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan will book the show.

Who do you want to see when AEW Collision debuts in Chicago? Let us know in the comments section below.

