Latest on Powerhouse Hobbs’ AEW status - Reports

The latest update on former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs following his hiatus from AEW has surfaced and may provide fans with some hope for a near return. The star is reportedly backstage for Dynamite tonight.

The Don Callis member has not been seen since late April when he challenged Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, during the match, he sustained a serious knee injury and needed surgery.

Fightful Select reported that Powerhouse Hobbs was present backstage for Dynamite tonight. It was not disclosed whether he was just visiting the show or had been gearing up for his imminent return, and it was also unclear whether he'll be involved in the show in any way.

With All Out being just around the corner, several major stars are set for center stage at the pay-per-view in Chicago. Neither of the Don Callis Family members is on the match card.

Konosuke Takeshita returned to AEW after being in Japan for some time due to the G1 Climax, and Trent Beretta has also been dealing with an injury. For the time being, Kyle Fletcher has been holding the ground for the faction, but the group could be in full force sometime soon.

