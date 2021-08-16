Latest update on AEW Rampage: The First Dance ticket sales 

The kind of buzz AEW Rampage's upcoming episode, The First Dance, has generated in recent days is seemingly unprecedented. Thankfully, the chatter around the Friday night event has also translated into numbers, as the Chicago show has already sold over a massive 14k tickets.

A Twitter account called WrestleTix, which shares updates about ticket sales for wrestling shows, recently posted about how many tickets have been distributed for The First Dance so far. As per the update, 14,143, i.e., 99% of tickets, have been sold for the August 20th show, with only 69 remaining.

AEW Rampage: The First Dance

Fri • Aug 20 • 7:00 PM

United Center, Chicago, IL



Available Tickets => 69 (-89)

Estimated Capacity => 14,212

Tickets Distributed => 14,143 (99%)



Resale (through Ticketmaster) => 2,207https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/4P3wegq0Ao — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 16, 2021

This doesn't come as a surprise since CM Punk is strongly rumored to be making his AEW debut at the show. Since the last few weeks, reports suggesting Punk's arrival have been doing the rounds.

The moment AEW announced the August 20th show from the United Center in Chicago, tickets for the event began selling like hotcakes, mainly due to the hype surrounding Punk's appearance.

Though there's no official confirmation, the ticket sales are a testament to just how sure fans are about CM Punk showing up at AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

CM Punk recently hinted at his AEW debut

CM Punk, a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC), recently hinted at his AEW debut during the CFFC 99 event on Saturday.

CM Punk making some wrestling return and AEW references on commentary



Thanks to @Chris_MooreNC for this clip. pic.twitter.com/BwW98WXzRf — Sean Ross Sapp aka Keiji Muter aka The Great Muter (@SeanRossSapp) August 15, 2021

At one point, Punk's co-commentator John Morgan quipped that the former WWE Champion is returning to wrestling. In response, Punk stated that "he's looking All Elite," a hint at his probable debut for Tony Khan's promotion.

What's your take on AEW Rampage: The First Dance's ticket sales? Do you think CM Punk showing up at the show is all but confirmed? Sound off in the comments section.

