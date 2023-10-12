Lawsuit against AEW and Luchasaurus ends in settlement 

AEW star Luchasaurus has recently been dealing with a lawsuit regarding the merchandising of his mask. A recent update on the settlements for the situation has come to light.

The lawsuit came from Composite Effects, who alleged that AEW had used copyrighted works without their permission. There have been situations where suits have been given to AEW and the former TNT Champion. Despite this, the promotion still pushed on with using the design.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has now reported that the two sides have agreed on a settlement, and all charges have been dropped. Aside from the mask design still being used, it has now been approved to be legally used for merchandising.

Luchasaurus has been rocking his villainous-looking mask, which seems clear following this settlement.

"AEW and Louisiana-based mask maker Composite Effects (CFX) have reached a settlement in their dispute over the merchandising rights to the Luchasaurus mask. CFX filed a lawsuit in December of last year alleging that AEW and Austin Matelson (Luchasaurus) are merchandising CFX's mask design, which CFX claimed is a copyrighted work, without permission."

Adam Copeland recently talked about Luchasaurus heading into his AEW in-ring debut

Before their clash last night on Dynamite, Adam Copeland discussed how he felt heading into the match.

When he appeared on The Ringer's Masked Man Show, the Rated-R Superstar praised his opponent, discussing how he had the potential and needed to continue working and gaining experience.

He was looking forward to their match and the chance to experience something new.

"Also, to get in there with a guy who I have watched and always thought is money, just needed the seasoning. He's been getting that seasoning by sitting at the hand of Christian... I'm looking forward to getting in there and being like, 'Here we go. First one, we're in, I've now wrestled in a AEW ring,' because it is a little different and there is an adjustment there. That's really what I'll be doing, adjusting. It's all brand new. I don't want to say I feel like a rookie again because I have more experience than I did back then, but there are elements to that," he said.

Despite the loss, Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne continue to look like a force to be reckoned with, and it will be interesting to see how the rest of the locker room reacts to this.

