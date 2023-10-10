Adam "Edge" Copeland breaks character to share his honest verdict on Luchasaurus ahead of their AEW match

AEW star Adam Copeland is set to make his in-ring debut this week on Dynamite against Luchasauras. The match was made official after the veteran decided to side with Darby Allin and Sting at Wrestle Dream and attacked Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus.

Adam Copeland took the world by storm after his surprising jump to All Elite Wrestling from WWE. The veteran has openly stated about the young stars he wants to face. However, in a recent interview, The Rated R Superstar seemingly praised his opponent this week on Dynamite, Luchasauras.

Speaking on The Ringer's Masked Man Show, Copeland reflected on his upcoming in-ring debut:

"It's to further the story. This is the next step to get us to where we want to go for that first tentpole and then beyond that. Also, to get in there with a guy who I have watched and always thought is money, just needed the seasoning. He's been getting that seasoning by sitting at the hand of Christian. There is no way you're not going to learn. It just going to happen, even if you don't ask questions, which he does. I'm looking forward to getting in there and being like, 'Here we go. First one, we're in, I've now wrestled in a AEW ring,' because it is a little different and there is an adjustment there. That's really what I'll be doing, adjusting. It's all brand new. I don't want to say I feel like a rookie again because I have more experience than I did back then, but there are elements to that. New ring, new audience, new barricades, new set ups. It's also really exciting," H/T:[Fightful]

Booker T gives his honest thoughts on Adam Copeland's AEW debut

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about Adam Copeland and supported his exit from WWE to debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the five-time WWE Champion explained Adam Copeland's decision to sign with AEW.

"Personally, I'm not mad at him because I understand how this business is... You want to finish it the way you do, and being able to finish it with Christian [Cage]... I was reading somewhere that it was his dream to be able to finish his career with Christian, the way he started it. I get it, man." [h/t WrestlingInc]

