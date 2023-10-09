WWE Hall of Famer "not mad" at Adam Copeland (fka Edge) for jumping ship to AEW

Adam Copeland's exit from WWE and his sudden AEW debut got fans and even the icons of wrestling talk. One WWE Hall of Famer, who has had a storied career in WCW and WWE, has supported Copeland's move - and given a logical reason why he supports The Rated R Superstar's move.

That Hall of Famer is Booker T. The five-time WWE Champion recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained the Rated-R Superstar's decision.

"Personally, I'm not mad at him because I understand how this business is... You want to finish it the way you do, and being able to finish it with Christian [Cage]... I was reading somewhere that it was his dream to be able to finish his career with Christian, the way he started it. I get it, man." [h/t WrestlingInc]

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were one of the most exciting tag teams during the attitude era. Christian has been in AEW since 2021.

Booker T has spoken about Copeland's move, and it remains to be seen what the other Hall of Famers have to say about the big move.

Adam Copeland has agreed to play a more important role in AEW

Adam Copeland made a dominant entry into AEW on their special WrestleDream, and it's now revealed that The Master Manipulator is ready to play a bigger role in AEW. He will be active in the ring and in the locker room, looking at filling the gap that's created in AEW after CM Punk's exit.

Copeland has the experience and the charisma to become one of the biggest names in AEW. After all, he was in WWE during the Attitude Era and later, too, until he was out of action for nine years because of an injury. When he made his thunderous return in 2020, his was still over with the crowd.

What do you think? Will Adam Copeland bring a new era to AEW?