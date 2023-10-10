Top champion to replace former WWE star as Adam 'Edge' Copeland's first AEW opponent? Exploring the chances

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge to WWE fans, will make his in-ring debut for AEW this Tuesday on the special "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite. But could he have a curveball coming his way?

Copeland is set to take on former AEW TNT and Tag Team Champion Luchasaurus, who has been at Christian Cage's side for many years in All Elite Wrestling. Given the animosity between Adam and Cage, it will certainly be a hotly contested match.

Or will it? The reason why this question is being brought up is down to a potential injury that Luchasaurus (fka Judas Devlin on WWE NXT) reportedly sustained during a recent episode of Collision, with Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer speculating that the former TNT Champion may have potentially broken his finger.

If that's true, there is a slight possibility that Luchasaurus won't be cleared to compete this week on Dynamite, and the man who could end up replacing him is someone who has been on a roll in recent months: "Absolute" Ricky Starks.

Starks became one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions this past week on Collision when he and Big Bill squashed FTR to win the titles, meaning that Ricky can add his first piece of AEW gold to his Owen Hart Foundation Tournament win from earlier this year.

The former Edge is extremely good friends with FTR, and given the fact that they are going to be out of action for a little while due to Cash Wheeler's potential injury, it might be time for Pretty Ricky to go after someone very near and dear to FTR's hearts: the Rated-R Superstar, Adam "Edge" Copeland.

Edge's in-ring debut is just one of many huge matches set for AEW Dynamite

As AEW Dynamite will be going head-to-head with NXT due to the Major League Baseball playoffs taking place this week, Tony Khan has loaded his show with huge matches to go along with Adam "Edge" Copeland's in-ring debut.

Eddie Kingston will defend both the ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships against Minoru Suzuki on the "Buy-In" portion of Dynamite before the show kicks off, Saraya will defend the AEW Women's Championship against Hikaru Shida, and Jon Moxley will look to regain the International Championship in his rubber match with Rey Fenix.

Elsewhere, Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson will compete to become the number one contender for the TNT Championship, "Switchblade" Jay White will look to send a message to MJF ahead of their AEW World Championship match at Full Gear when he takes on Hangman Page, and Powerhouse Hobbs will look to finish the job he started last week as he takes on Chris Jericho.

