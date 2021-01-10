"Learned a lot of lessons" - Cody Rhodes grades AEW's first year and reveals what it can improve on

Cody Rhodes recently gave his thoughts on AEW's first year in business during an appearance on Chris Jericho's podcast. The first episode of AEW Dynamite aired over a year ago in October 2019. Cody called the first year a success but left room for improvement in the future.

During his interview on Talk Is Jericho, Cody Rhodes opened up about how he would grade AEW's first year. Cody said that he would rate it an "A" and said that there was still room for improvement to become an A+.

"Somebody asked me, grade it, and of course, as part of the company, you not gonna give it a bad grade, but I said A, and there's room for an A+ because we know where we need to grow. AEW's first year, if it was its last year, thank gosh it wasn't, it's still been the greatest year of my life. Learned a lot of lessons and learned some hard lessons about the burdens of management. If you weren't popular before, you're definitely not going to be popular as you enter that space." H/T: WrestlingINC

The duo you never knew you need but you're damn happy to have @SnoopDogg @CodyRhodes 🤝 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Z28Jqia7Oj — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 7, 2021

Cody Rhodes on what AEW can improve in the future

Speaking about how AEW can improve in the future, Cody Rhodes said that he saw the freedom the wrestlers have as their biggest pro and con at the same time. He said that this sometimes led to similar angles at the same time.

"To me, one of our biggest pros is also our biggest con, no pun intended. We have such freedom. So such freedom, sometimes, means that things are too similar on the same show. Well, this guy's asking me to join Team FTW. Well, this group, they're asking if he'll join in this. So that's one of those areas where that freedom is fun and pro, they're not worried about the traditional rules. It's punk rock, but also, you have to be disciplined so that it doesn't desensitize the show." H/T: WrestlingINC

Cody added that they have to work on not taking the freedom they have for granted and stressed that communication between them needed to improve.