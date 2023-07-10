"Leave AEW and join Impact or NJPW,""FINALLY!!!!" - Twitter erupts after former WWE star hints at major changes for upcoming title match

AEW star Shawn Spears has teased bringing back a major gimmick, and fans could witness it very soon at Battle of the Belts on Saturday, July 15. Ever since turning face in October of last year, Spears has been using his ‘Perfect 10’ gimmick from his days in WWE.

Spears took to Twitter and posted a cryptic message that has fans thinking he will finally bring back the chairman gimmick, which he embraced so well during his heel run when he initially joined AEW.

He tweeted:

"Took them long enough… Win, lose or snap, Triceratops will taste some steel. He Cometh…. #TheChairman #aew @AEW @tntdrama."

Naturally, that drew a lot of excitement from fans, and some even called for him to jump promotions and move to Impact Wrestling or New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"Like I said before the chairman is not dead he can come out anytime one swing."

T-Dogg @ChrisBell2598 @ShawnSpears @AEW @tntdrama Like I said before the chairman is not dead he can come out anytime one swing @ShawnSpears @AEW @tntdrama Like I said before the chairman is not dead he can come out anytime one swing

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @hayter_enjoyer @ShawnSpears @AEW @tntdrama Go back to being the chairman forever your son would love him probably @ShawnSpears @AEW @tntdrama Go back to being the chairman forever your son would love him probably

JKSpace @JKSpace03 @ShawnSpears @AEW @tntdrama Bro I cannot wait to see The Chairman and hear that banger theme again. This match is going to be @ShawnSpears @AEW @tntdrama Bro I cannot wait to see The Chairman and hear that banger theme again. This match is going to be 🔥

All Elite Wrestling @HishamQureshi95 @ShawnSpears @AEW @tntdrama leave AEW and join Impact or njpw. AEW has a big roster and you’re just taking up a space and wasting their money. @ShawnSpears @AEW @tntdrama leave AEW and join Impact or njpw. AEW has a big roster and you’re just taking up a space and wasting their money.

If Shawn Spears does indeed bring back the Chairman gimmick, then it would most likely be as a heel, but in this case, since he will be taking on Luchasaurus, it could well be to serve some vigilante justice and teach Christian Cage a lesson.

Will Shawn Spears feature at AEW All In 2023?

With Shawn Spears taking on Luchasaurus at Battle of the Belts, Tony Khan could serve up some bangers, depending on what happens in the match.

One of the most compelling things would be for Khan to book Spears and Christian Cage in a chair match. Given the amount of heat Christian generates right now, it will be a perfect way to elevate Spears in the eyes of the fans and, in turn, serve up a great spectacle.

With All In reportedly already selling up 75,000 tickets and with only 12,000 more tickets up for grabs, fans will pick up the rest of the tickets in no time if Spears vs. Christian is one of the matches on the card. It will undoubtedly garner tremendous attention and be one of the highlights of the show.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes