"No wonder WWE is nervous" - Fans stunned as report confirms the unbelievable number of tickets sold for AEW All In

AEW has come a long way ever since its inception in 2019. What started as a small promotion with a handful of former WWE stars and up-and-coming talents has now become one of, if not the Stamford-based company's main rival. Fans have now reacted to the promising ticket sales for All In 2023, with many speculating about World Wrestling Entertainment's reaction to the same.
Tony Khan, the promotion's founder, and co-owner, has gone to great lengths to take AEW to where it is now. He plans to keep the momentum going with the company's next pay-per-view. Similar to some of the top WWE premium live events like SummerSlam and Survivor Series, Tony Khan's company has its own called All In.
The first All In event took place on September 1, 2018, at the Sears Center Arena in Illinois, with an attendance of just 11,263. With AEW announcing the second All In event for August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London, fans in the UK have been thronging in massive numbers to book their seats for the spectacle.
A post from WrestleTix on Twitter highlighted the number of tickets sold so far, and the figure is just mind-boggling. With the stadium able to house approximately 87,825 fans, 74,888 tickets have been sold so far, with only 12,937 more up for grabs.
Fans, as expected, reacted to this groundbreaking news on Twitter with varied responses. One fan tweeted that the Triple H-led WWE was concerned about the imminent success of the Wembley Stadium event.
"No wonder WWE is nervous. This is great for AEW and the wrestling world!! It's gonna be the show of the year."
What happened at the last AEW All In event?
The last All In event took place in 2018 under the supervision of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. The show featured numerous top names, including The American Nightmare, Kenny Omega, and Rey Mysterio.
Cody faced off against Nick Aldis and beat him to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and, in the process, emulated his father, Dusty Rhodes, to become the first father-son pair to win the coveted title. Elsewhere in the show, "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Joey Janela in a Chicago Street Fight while Kenny Omega bested popular luchador Penta El Zoro.
The main event was a six-man tag team match pitting The Golden Elite (Kota Ibushi and The Young Bucks) against Bandido, Rey Fenix, and Rey Mysterio. The former faction reigned supreme, taking down Bandido for the pinfall.