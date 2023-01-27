Legal complaint filed against AEW and popular star - Reports 

AEW President Tony Khan has another problem on his hands as a lawsuit has been filed. Composite Effects, LLC made a legal complaint against All Elite Wrestling and Austin Matelson, known to fans as Luchasaurus.

Luchasaurus uses a dinosaur mask as part of his gimmick and has done so since he showed up in AEW for the very first time. However, the complainant has urged that the former Jurassic Express member's mask design is a copyrighted design and is being used for merchandising purposes by AEW without the designer’s permission.

“Matelson was entitled to use the mask in events as a wrestler,” the plaintiff writes, “but neither he nor anyone acting on his behalf was entitled to create merchandise that incorporated the mask design.” (h/t: Wretlenomics)

Wrestlenomics @wrestlenomics Mask designer Composite Effects is suing AEW and Luchasaurus for selling merchandise using their design allegedly without license. wrestlenomics.com/2023/01/26/law… Mask designer Composite Effects is suing AEW and Luchasaurus for selling merchandise using their design allegedly without license. wrestlenomics.com/2023/01/26/law…

Luchasaurus turned on former tag team partner Jungle Boy in 2022. He sided with Christian Cage and did Christian's dirty work. Luchasaurus's last match in AEW came in November 2022 at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

The former WWE star faced Jungle Boy in a steel cage match. After a hellacious battle, Jungle Boy emerged victorious.

Tony Khan discussed the idea of AEW working with other promotions

NJPW's Kazuchika Okada recently stated that he would love to have a World Cup in pro-wrestling involving all major wrestling companies.

Tony Khan was asked about his thoughts on the topic in a recent interview with Battleground Podcast. The Jaguars boss was open to the idea, citing his experience of working with different promotions already.

"I've got experience working with different promotions and promoting angles, matches, and storylines across different companies. It can be challenging, but we came together with New Japan Pro Wrestling to put on, I think, the best pay-per-view of the year last year Forbidden Door. There are challenges to putting on an event like that, and getting the matches set, but it's certainly something I would be open to. I'm open to working with anybody in pro wrestling. You never know," said Khan. (H/T Fightful)

All Elite Wrestling and NJPW collaborated to give fans the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2022. It was a huge success as fans loved the show and clamored for it to become an annual tradition. It is unlikely that WWE will acquiesce to be a part of it, but as they say in wrestling, never say never.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes