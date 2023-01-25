"You never know" - AEW President Tony Khan on potential crossover events with major promotions

AEW president Tony Khan has always been someone that likes to collaborate with other promotions, but could All Elite Wrestling finally get to work with a company like WWE in the near future?

NJPW icon Kazuchika Okada recently stated that he would love to introduce something akin to a "Pro Wrestling World Cup," which, in turn, would feature companies like AEW and WWE working together.

All Elite Wrestling has worked with virtually every major company in the world outside of WWE, with the most notable example being their working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling last year.

Dat Boi Steve @SAOFollower songs that changed history @iconiksongs what’s a collaboration that changed history? what’s a collaboration that changed history? The opening of The Forbidden Door... Wrestling has never been better since that day. Since then I been back to watching IMPACT on a regular basis, and began watching AEW, NJPW, & STARDOM. I'm super grateful for that moment in Wrestling History. twitter.com/iconiksongs/st… The opening of The Forbidden Door... Wrestling has never been better since that day. Since then I been back to watching IMPACT on a regular basis, and began watching AEW, NJPW, & STARDOM. I'm super grateful for that moment in Wrestling History. twitter.com/iconiksongs/st… https://t.co/luSBvlTlcS

Speaking on the Battlegrounds Podcast, Tony Khan was asked about working an event similar to the World Cup idea that Okada had, with the AEW president admitting that anything is possible in the world of professional wrestling.

"I've got experience working with different promotions and promoting angles, matches, and storylines across different companies. It can be challenging, but we came together with New Japan Pro Wrestling to put on, I think, the best pay-per-view of the year last year Forbidden Door. There are challenges to putting on an event like that, and getting the matches set, but it's certainly something I would be open to. I'm open to working with anybody in pro wrestling. You never know," said Khan. (H/T Fightful)

AEW has very briefly worked with WWE in the past, with stars like Paul Wight and Bryan Danielson being featured on John Cena's 20th-year celebration, while Chris Jericho was also a guest on the "Broken Skull Sessions."

Tony Khan has worked with a number of other companies since AEW started

Outside of WWE, the list of promotions that AEW has worked with in the past is endless, with Tony Khan forming relationships with companies in the United States, Mexico and Japan.

The earliest example of an outside promotion working with AEW was Mexican promotion AAA, whose tag team titles featured on the first two All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views in 2019.

Tony Khan has established a number of working relationships with companies in Japan, with the most notable being the aforementioned relationship with NJPW. However, they have also worked with companies like Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT and Tokyo-Joshi Pro Wrestling.

In the United States, AEW's first major working relationship was with Impact Wrestling, which led to Kenny Omega becoming the world champion of both companies.

