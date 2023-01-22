Former AEW performer says he "will go see Tony Khan and Triple H" for dream alliance with WWE SmackDown Superstar 

A former AEW performer recently expressed an interest in collaborating with a WWE Superstar.

Kazuchika Okada has already established himself as one of the top-tier pro-wrestlers alive today. Although he is yet to perform in WWE, he has earned several achievements in NJPW. Furthermore, he has also made appearances on AEW TV, where he fought alongside Hangman Page, Adam Cole, and Jay White.

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, The Rain Maker expressed a wish to work in a cross-promotional World Cup tournament. He also stated that he was willing to speak to Tony Khan and Triple H directly about it.

“It would be interesting to have a wrestling World Cup. It would be fun to have a big event on a global scale. We could have a tag team of Okada and Nakamura or Naito to fight for their country. If necessary I will go see Tony Khan and Triple H.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

The former AEW performer has also expressed interest in facing WWE veteran The Rock

Apart from collaborating with Shinsuke Nakamura and Tetsuya Naito, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada has also talked about potentially facing the Rock in the future.

Okada has worked as a voice actor on the Japanese dubbed version of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie, which marked the WWE legend's first attempt at acting in a superhero genre film. At a promotional event for the movie ahead of its Japan release last year, The Rainmaker spoke about his wish to face The Rock in the future.

"It looks like he can fight. He looks like he can do it. I think we can have a match… Well, as a fellow pro wrestler, I’d like to have a match with him [Johnson]," Okada said. [H/T- Fightful]

As of now, only time will tell if Okada will get his wish to face the WWE legend in the coming years.

