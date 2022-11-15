Legendary NJPW superstar shows interest in facing The Rock

The Rock is arguably the most notable star to ever come out of WWE. Even though he's not an active performer anymore, the legendary Kazuchika Okada of New Japan Pro Wrestling has expressed interest in facing the Great One.

Okada is one of the greatest NJPW wrestlers of all time. The Rainmaker is also a part of the Japanese dubbed version of Black Adam, The Rock's latest movie. He is a voice actor in the film. However, it's still unclear what character he will be providing his voice for.

The NJPW star was also present at a promotional event for the movie ahead of its Japan release on December 2. The event is recapped on NJPW's website, where the six-time IWGP Champion talked about standing across the ring with the Great One:

"It looks like he can fight. He looks like he can do it. I think we can have a match… Well, as a fellow pro wrestler, I’d like to have a match with him [Johnson]," Okada said. [H/T- Fightful]

How did wrestling fans react to Okada expressing interest in facing the Rock?

Kazuchika Okada and The Rock are two of the greatest superstars in their respective wrestling promotions. While the Great One has transcended the wrestling business to become a Hollywood megastar, Okada is still an active performer.

The internet wrestling community was quick to react to the news of the Rainmaker mentioning the former WWE Champion. Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

Ruairi O'Brien-Kelly @RUZA1234 @CiaranRH93 @TheRock The Rock walking down the ramp in the Tokyo Dome at WK would be surreal. @CiaranRH93 @TheRock The Rock walking down the ramp in the Tokyo Dome at WK would be surreal.

Either in WrestleKingdom or WrestleMania. There's no other place to do it. @TheRock A think I didn't knew, but I want to see it.Either in WrestleKingdom or WrestleMania. There's no other place to do it. @CiaranRH93 @TheRock A think I didn't knew, but I want to see it. Either in WrestleKingdom or WrestleMania. There's no other place to do it.

THEJOETAPES ON YOUTUBE @TheJoeTapes @CiaranRH93 @TheRock If Okada and rock ever had a match it would be the biggest pro wrestling match in 15 years @CiaranRH93 @TheRock If Okada and rock ever had a match it would be the biggest pro wrestling match in 15 years

Kazuchika Okada is a six-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. He recently won his fourth G1 Climax tournament, defeating Will Ospreay in the finals.

The Rock, meanwhile, was last seen in WWE in 2019, where he came out to cut a promo with Becky Lynch on SmackDown's 20th Anniversary. The Great One last competed inside the squared circle in 2016 at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Eric Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) in an impromptu match.

