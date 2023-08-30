Legend points out the worst part of CM Punk's alleged backstage incident with Jack Perry (Exclusive)

CM Punk and Jack Perry allegedly engaged in a backstage scuffle at AEW All In 2023, and a Hall of Famer has now commented on the development. The name in question is Bill Apter.

AEW delivered one of the biggest pro wrestling pay-per-views on August 27, 2023, as All In hosted over 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London. While the show was a massive success, Punk and Perry's alleged real-life scuffle has, unfortunately, become the 'highlight' of the event.

It was reported that both Punk and Perry were involved in a physical altercation and had to be escorted out of the arena by security. Recent reports suggested that the Tony Khan-led company investigated the backstage issue and suspended both stars indefinitely.

Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter recently expressed his views on the backstage drama. He also praised AEW and its CEO, Tony Khan, for producing a highly successful event like All In. Here is what the Hall of Famer said on the latest episode of UnSKripted:

"This thing with CM Punk and [Jack] Perry, it's the headline of the whole event at this point, and I'm gonna say that I rarely ever say, 'That s**ks,' because it shouldn't be taking away from the fine show that those AEW wrestlers put on that night. It should not be the headline of that show." [25:30 - 26:25]

Bill Apter on whether the CM Punk and Jack Perry drama is a work

Jack Perry seemingly mocked CM Punk during his match against Hook in the Zero Hour of All In. This led to a backstage confrontation between the two. Many fans and professionals have weighed in on the matter. Meanwhile, some believe the whole situation could be a work.

During the same episode of UnSKripted, Bill Apter mentioned that the reported scuffle is unlikely to be a storyline.

"A lot of people think it is a work. I don't, and I think that if it's a work, they cannot have the two of them in the ring against each other because then the fans know it's full SH they'll never trust them again." [26:42 - 27:00]

Apter also revealed that CM Punk was likely in Cauliflower Alley in Las Vegas amid the reports of his suspension. He also disclosed that The Second City Saint looked happy in some photos. It will be interesting to see if and when the "Real" AEW World Champion returns to TV.

