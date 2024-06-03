Legend returning to WWE after 5 years is a distinct possibility, Dutch Mantell feels

Former veteran wrestling manager, Dutch Mantell said that a legend could be heading for his return to the WWE after the recent departure from AEW. The legend was let go from the Stamford-based promotion over five years ago.

The legend in question is none other than Arn Anderson. After serving in a backstage role for many years in the Stamford-based promotion, Arn departed from the promotion in 2019 and joined AEW after a few months. He had been with Tony Khan's promotion since its inception and recently announced his departure after his contract was up.

Following his departure from AEW, speculations regarding Arn potentially returning to the Stamford-based promotion and reuniting with Cody Rhodes after their time together in AEW are making the rounds.

Trending

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran, Dutch Mantell also feels that Arn Anderson will probably end up back in the Stamford-based promotion after five years. Speaking on his Story Time podcast, Mantell stated:

"I don't know what he wants to do, I think he'll end back up in WWE, I think as an agent, he was a pretty good agent before, and but Vince [McMahon] is not there and Vince was the one who liked him. And we'll see how that pans out. [...] I think he wants to go back to WWE, now he was let go what five years ago?" [1:33:18 - 1:34:14]

Dutch Mantell on the former AEW star possibly heading to WWE

Dutch Mantell also opened up on the possibility of former AEW star and Arn Anderson's son, Brock Anderson possibly signing with the Stamford-based promotion after his departure from Tony Khan's promotion in October 2023. Dutch said the following regarding Brock's possible next move:

"I think the kid, I've seen the kid, what's his name? Brock Anderson? To me he doesn't look like the ideal WWE choice but he does have a pedigree that may mean something." [1:33:41 - 1:34:04]

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Brock Anderson is a promising talent who had been with AEW since 2021 and is currently in the indies after his departure. Only time will tell what's next for the youngster.

Do you think Arn Anderson will reunite with Cody Rhodes in the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off using the discuss button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback