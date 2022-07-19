"We used to be a lot closer" - WWE Legend's son discloses how he and MJF slowly distanced from one another in real life

Brian Pillman Jr. explained how he and AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) have distanced themselves from one another in real life.

In a recent interview on Counted Out with Mike & Tyler, Pillman Jr. addressed Friedman’s ongoing issues with AEW and the company’s management.

He further described how he and MJF came up together on the independent circuit. Pillman Jr. then noted the possibility of the 26-year-old transitioning from AEW to WWE down the road:

"I'm not too sure what's going on with him right now. We used to be a lot closer, but with work and stuff, and things start getting more serious and personal, you tend to try and prioritize work when you're at work and it's a lot less about being buddy-buddy. There used to be a time, him and I came up on the Indies together, and I sort of introduced him to his current girlfriend now. Max is a good kid. At the end of the day, we all want more. The grass is always greener on the other side. He's a smart kid and he'll land on his feet," said Pillman Jr. (H/T: Fightful)

AEW star Ricky Starks also weighed in his thoughts on MJF's current status

Brian Pillman Jr. wasn't the only AEW star who recently weighed in on MJF's current situation.

During a recent K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Ricky Starks also gave his take on the same. The FTW Champion claimed that he understood Friedman's point of view and his current demands:

“My opinion on it? He wants more money, don't we all? I mean, you know, people are due to their own feelings and their own experiences of a situation. Who am I to say that he's right or wrong?" said Starks

Since losing to Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing, The Salt of the Earth has only appeared once on AEW programming. He delivered a promo that took the wrestling world by storm. Friedman took shots at Tony Khan and demanded to be fired from the company.

