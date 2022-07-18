"Who am I to say that he's right or wrong?" - Popular AEW star weighs in with his thoughts on MJF's status with the company

Popular AEW star and current FTW Champion Ricky Starks has given his honest opinion on the situation surrounding MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman hasn't been seen on AEW TV since the June 1st edition of Dynamite. During the show, he cut a scathing promo in front of an audience that included executives from the promotion's associates, WarnerMedia. The segment saw the star call Tony Khan over an alleged contract dispute.

Ricky Starks was asked about MJF's situation during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing. He decided to stay impartial with his opinion on the case and said he understood MJF's point of view.

“My opinion on it? He wants more money, don't we all? I mean, you know, people are due to their own feelings and their own experiences of a situation. Who am I to say that he's right or wrong?" (H/T Fightful).

Starks has also had his say on the influx of ex-WWE stars joining AEW. He recently highlighted that there is a reason why they were let go by their former company.

MJF has been one of the fastest rising stars in wrestling since joining AEW

From MJF's first appearance in AEW, fans knew he would be a big deal for the company. One of Friedman's first interactions on TV was with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, and the former has since built on the momentum.

Maxwell has backed up his claims of being the "fastest rising star in professional wrestling," as he has been involved in some of the most important matches in AEW history.

Friedman's now legendary rivalries with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Chris Jericho are some of the most celebrated in the promotion's short history. His pay-per-view outings against top names like The Young Bucks, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy are often regarded as match of the night contenders.

At the All Out 2020 pay-per-view, MJF challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the show's main event. While Friedman didn't pick up the win, he earned immense praise for his performance. Fans will have to wait and see when he returns to the squared circle.

When will the former Pinnacle leader show up on AEW TV again? Stay tuned each week to see what happens next in this exciting story.

