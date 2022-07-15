"There's a reason those people don't work there anymore" - Ricky Starks takes a massive dig in response to former WWE stars joining AEW

AEW star Ricky Starks responded to the idea that AEW originals have a little bit of a chip on their shoulders. This is in regards to former WWE Superstars joining All Elite Wrestling.

Starks joined All Elite Wrestling in the summer of 2020 by answering Cody Rhodes' TNT Championship open challenge on an episode of Dynamite. His performance impressed fans and people backstage, and he was signed to an AEW contract soon after.

He is a member of Team Taz and has held the FTW Championship for over a year at the time of writing. A lot of performers have seemingly come in and overtaken Starks in the pecking order, with a lot of them coming from WWE.

Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Ricky Starks made his surprise debut for AEW by answering Cody Rhodes' TNT Championship open challenge on Dynamite!



2 years ago today (air date):
Ricky Starks made his surprise debut for AEW by answering Cody Rhodes' TNT Championship open challenge on Dynamite!
#AEW @starkmanjones @CodyRhodes

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Ricky Starks was asked about the former WWE Superstars joining the company. He was also asked if it puts a chip on the shoulder of the FTW Champion. This was his response.

No, not at all, I don’t believe in having a chip on my shoulder because that makes me a whiny little b***h. But what I do believe in is, these people who come in and the attitude of a higher-than, and we are a less-than, you get what I’m saying? I think it should be noted that there’s a reason those people don’t work there anymore, and we should look at the facts of why." - said Starks. (H/T Fightful).

Starks has made brief cameos in WWE over the years. He appeared as an enhancement talent against Jinder Mahal in 2012, Kane in 2016, and FTR in 2018 alongside fellow AEW star Aaron Solo.

Ricky Starks was pinned by a former WWE Superstar at Fyter Fest

While both had long and illustrious careers before their time in WWE, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee established legacies in NXT during their time with WWE. The aforementioned Ricky Starks may not have a chip on his shoulder, but he was on the receiving end of a pinfall from Strickland on Dynamite.

Strickland and Lee, also known as Swerve In Our Glory, and Team Taz challenged The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships. This took place on the first of two special "Fyter Fest" editions of Dynamite.

Max @MF5___
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland win the AEW Tag Titles to end Fyter Fest Week 1!! #AEWDynamite

All three teams gave it their all, but it was Swerve Strickland who got the pin on Ricky Starks to become the new AEW Tag Team Champion alongside Keith Lee.

Despite this, Starks and Hobbs are still considered one of the top teams in AEW and are sure to have more title opportunities in the future.

