Legend on Sting possibly wrestling for AEW again in 2025 (Exclusive)

Sting made a cameo appearance at AEW All In to help his long-time ally Darby Allin. Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently gave his thoughts on whether the WCW icon could wrestle at the same event next year.

The 2024 edition of All In took place on August 25. The event was held at Wembley Stadium in London, England, for the second consecutive year. On July 12, 2025, All In will switch venues to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter played down talk that 65-year-old Sting could wrestle in the state in which he resides:

"He lives in Texas. It's just down the road from him. Perhaps [Sting could appear] with the Crow makeup sitting in the rafters, but I think that'll be it." [4:10 – 4:21]

At All In 2024, Sting prevented Jack Perry, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson from setting Darby Allin on fire. He then hit The Jacksons with a double Scorpion Death Drop.

If Sting appears at All In 2025, The Wrestling Time Machine host Mac Davis thinks he could help his former tag team partner again:

"You've got Darby Allin, who will probably be there. If that's the case, you know he'll probably pop in somewhere in Darby's match somehow. But I wouldn't have a problem, really, to see Sting come back. I still say that AEW could use a Commissioner or a GM [General Manager] type to run the show, and seeing Sting in that kind of position may be interesting, actually." [4:45 – 5:06]

Watch the video above to hear Apter, Davis, and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discuss Sting's AEW role and Bret Hart's Montreal Screwjob comments.

Why Bill Apter does not want Sting to wrestle again in AEW

On March 3, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin at AEW Revolution to defeat Matthew and Nicholas Jackson in his final match before retiring.

Bill Apter has fond memories of The Vigilante's career and does not want him to outstay his welcome like legendary boxer Muhammad Ali:

"I don't wanna see him in action again because my last few memories of him are still intact. It always reminds me of when people go too long in their careers, I always think about Muhammad Ali against Larry Holmes, and Ali never should have done that. I wanted to remember the Ali [punching motion], stick and move. Sting, in his final match, even though it was a tag team match, he still looked like he still had it. I don't wanna see him not have it." [5:07 – 5:36]

Sting is widely viewed as one of the most beloved wrestlers ever. The 2016 WWE Hall of Famer won several titles in a career spanning 39 years, including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times. He also held the AEW tag titles with Darby Allin.

