'He's very brilliant' - Legendary AEW star on what makes Excalibur special (Exclusive)

AEW star Paul Wight is undoubtedly no stranger to the ring. But as a newcomer to the commentary desk, the legend is a massive fan of Excalibur.

After a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE, Wight transitioned to All Elite Wrestling and became the voice of the AEW Dark: Elevation show. That said, he's open about how he doesn't believe he's at the same level as his fellow-announcers Jim Ross and Excalibur and is still learning the ropes.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wight stated that he runs a lot of things by Excalibur and that the latter is "brilliant."

"I always tease everybody on air that I'm going to get chewed up by Excalibur in the back because I run a lot of things by Excalibur. Because he's very brilliant. He's almost like a savant, the way he understands everything," Wight said. [3:44 - 3:57]

Wight even joked about how the moves of today have different names as compared to the past. Here's what the seven-foot-tall star added:

"I mean the kids nowadays, I've been doing this for decades. The kids have changed names to all the moves. To me it's something else. A twisting twilight or something. They changed the names to everything. I'm not the guy that Excalibur is. I try to find my own style and my own pace and help the talent in the ring. And I'm enjoying that with AEW." [3:58 - 4:22]

AEW fans in India are in for a very special treat

Excited to see team 'We the People' clash in the middle of the ring? You can catch Claudi Castagnoli taking on his former partner Jake Hager.

Fans can also witness The Young Bucks defend their AEW Tag Team Championship against Swerve in our Glory and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs.

Newly-crowned TNT Champion Wardlow will defend his title for the first time in what promises to be a belter of a match against Orange Cassidy. Also, rising star Anna Jay will take on The Professor Serena Deeb.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW #AEWDynamite

-World Title Eliminator MOX v Takeshita

-TNT Title Wardlow v Orange Cassidy

-Castagnoli v Hager

-We Hear from

-Tag Titles

-We Hear From Christian

-Anna Jay v Deeb #FyterFest Wk 1 LIVE this WED 8/7c TBS-World Title Eliminator MOX v Takeshita-TNT Title Wardlow v Orange Cassidy-Castagnoli v Hager-We Hear from @IAmJericho -Tag Titles #TripleOrNothing Bucks v Swerve/Lee v Starks/Hobbs-We Hear From Christian-Anna Jay v Deeb #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Wk 1 LIVE this WED 8/7c TBS-World Title Eliminator MOX v Takeshita-TNT Title Wardlow v Orange Cassidy-Castagnoli v Hager-We Hear from @IAmJericho-Tag Titles #TripleOrNothing Bucks v Swerve/Lee v Starks/Hobbs -We Hear From Christian-Anna Jay v Deeb https://t.co/1r3smEYzVm

Fyter Fest Night 1 will be live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD from 5:30 am onwards on 14th July 2022, Thursday.

