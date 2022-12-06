Legendary commentator wishes he called The Undertaker's iconic WrestleMania match and former Royal Rumble winner's last hurrah in WWE 

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone named a couple of matches at WWE WrestleMania involving The Undertaker, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels as matches he wishes he could have called.

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had two incredible matches at WrestleMania 25 and 26. While the latter was more emotional and dramatic due to Michaels' career being on the line, their match at WrestleMania 25 is widely regarded as a better wrestling bout.

Prior to his match against The Demon of Death Valley, Shawn Michaels had a retirement match against Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. The DX member defeated Nature Boy to end his illustrious career in WWE.

During the latest On Demand: Ask Tony Anything episode, the veteran named the WrestleMania 25 classic between The Deadman and the Heartbreak Kid as one of the matches he wishes he had commentated on.

"You're not going to find a better match than that ever," Tony Schiavone said about the Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25. "I wouldn't have minded calling Flair's last match with Shawn Michaels, you know the 'I'm sorry, I love you.' It would have been pretty cool to call that one as well, to be a part of it," he said (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The Undertaker spoke about The Bloodline's domination in WWE

The Undertaker spoke about The Bloodline and the addition of Sami Zayn to the stable. The three-time World Heavyweight Champion praised the storyline, saying the story is layered and works very well.

“Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix,” The Undertaker said. “It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well.”

Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for over 2 years and doesn't look like dropping the belt anytime soon. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn proved himself to Jey Uso when he played a crucial role in their WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2022.

Zayn low-blowed Kevin Owens before dropping him with a Helluva Kick. This allowed Jey Uso to deliver a frog splash for the win.

