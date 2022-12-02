WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared his thoughts on Sami Zayn's association with Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

The storyline of Zayn's association with the villainous faction is one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling today. The Honorary Uce proved his loyalty to the Tribal Chief at Survivor Series: WarGames as he betrayed his former best friend Kevin Owens to secure victory for his team.

Zayn's work with The Bloodline has been praised by fans and critics alike. It even caught the attention of The Undertaker, who had to say the following in an interview with Sports Illustrated:

“Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix,” The Undertaker said. “It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well.”

The Undertaker believes Sami Zayn's inclusion provides a new dynamic to Roman Reigns' Bloodline in WWE

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline has been at the top of WWE since its formation. The Undertaker believes the addition of Sami Zayn to their ranks has provided a dimension for the group, while also elevating the Honorary Uce.

“Sami is a vital part of the whole thing, and he’s never been a bigger star,” Calaway said. “But this is also important for The Bloodline. It gives them something new. Roman has been champion for over two years. That means he has to go out and beat everyone he faces, right? That’s tough. But it’s a new dynamic with Sami in there.”

Sami's actions at Survivor Series led to further tensions between him and Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter stated on RAW this week that he's done with Zayn forever. KO also went on to wrestle Jey Uso in a singles match where he picked up a victory over the Bloodline member.

It'll be interesting to see how the next chapter unfolds in the ongoing Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn saga. Owens is also the rumored opponent for Roman Reigns at WWE's upcoming PLE, Royal Rumble. Zayn, on the other hand, could face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Elimination Chamber.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes