Former Universal Champion says he's "done" with Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and The Bloodline were involved in a confrontation with Kevin Owens on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

At WWE Survivor Series, The Prizefighter joined forces with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes to take on The Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match. During the bout, The Honorary Uce hit Owens with a low blow, resulting in a victory for the heel team.

On the latest episode of the red brand this week, Sami Zayn, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa reflected on the match. They happily announced that there are no more cracks in The Bloodline, as Zayn and Jey are no longer at loggerheads.

The Usos and The Honorary Uce then engaged in a group hug, but Solo Sikoa refused to join. Just then, Kevin Owens came out. He stated that he was done with Sami Zayn. KO also noted that he no longer wants to travel or stand alongside the former Intercontinental Champion any longer.

The latter responded by saying that he's done with him as well and doesn't need him, as he has his own family now.

Owens warned Zayn again about being involved with The Bloodline, as they're not his real family, and they're not related by blood. Jey Uso jumped in and told Kevin Owen that if he has a problem with Sami Zayn, then he has a problem with him.

The former Universal Champion said he's done with The Honorary Uce, but he's not done with Jey Uso. He then challenged the latter to a match on the show, which he accepted.

Should Sami listen to Kevin Owens? Sound off in the comments section below!

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes