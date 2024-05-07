Legendary star called "boring as hell" by Bully Ray, says AEW is treating him like how WWE would

WWE legend Bully Ray recently reviewed the AEW Dynamite match between Chris Jericho and Katsuyori Shibata. The veteran had some interesting remarks about The Wrestler's booking.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, The Learning Tree Chris Jericho defended his FTW Championship against Katsuyori Shibata in an FTW Rules match. Jericho retained the title after receiving help from Big Bill. However, many viewers, including Bully Ray, took issue with some spots in the match leaning towards entertainment.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray called Katsuyori Shibata boring and claimed that AEW was making him entertaining, a thing that WWE would've done with the NJPW legend.

"I thought it was entertaining. Now I'm gonna say something that's going to pi** off a lot of AEW fans. (...) Shibata might be a great pro wrestler, but he's boring as hell. Here's where I'm really going to pi** people off — AEW is treating Shibata like WWE would treat Shibata. They're making him 'entertaining.' Whether that's him using Siri to do the talking for him, which always gets a pop out of me, [or] tonight with the match against Jericho. FTW Rules basically mean the rules are: there ain't no rules (...) I'm finally seeing some personality out of Shibata." [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling]

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran Bully Ray believes Dustin Rhodes could lead AEW as the head booker

Dustin Rhodes has been signed to AEW since 2019 and the veteran has competed in numerous great matches over the years. He also helps in coaching many talents due to his notable resume in professional wrestling. The Natural's career has spanned over 30 years and he has competed in WWE, WCW, TNA Wrestling, and now All Elite Wrestling.

On the Wise Choices podcast with Eric Bischoff, Bully Ray said Dustin Rhodes could be a great replacement for Tony Khan as AEW's head booker.

"I'm not suggesting that anybody be the booker instead of Tony Khan. What I'm suggesting is Tony Khan be more open-minded to the veterans and the creative minds that are around him and [have] been there, and done that. If there was a gun to my head and I had to hand Tony's pencil to another person, I would hand it to somebody who had experience as a booker, or somebody who had sat under the learning tree of a booker, Dustin Rhodes." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Dustin Rhodes' contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion will reportedly expire in September 2024. Will he join his brother, Cody Rhodes, in WWE later this year? Only time will tell.