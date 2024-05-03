55-year-old WWE legend could become AEW's Head booker, says Bully Ray, instead of Tony Khan

A WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray said that he would take the pencil of the head booker of AEW from the company President, Tony Khan, and give it to a current AEW star and veteran.

The 55-year-old WWE legend in question is Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust). Dustin has been signed with AEW since the inception of the promotion back in 2019. Apart from being an in-ring performer, Rhodes also provides a helping hand to young talent in the company.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) feels Dustin Rhodes would make a great head booker in AEW. Speaking on the Wise Choices podcast with Eric Bischoff recently, Bully Ray explained how Tony Khan should be open-minded to the veterans in his company and Dustin should replace Tony as the head booker:

"I'm not suggesting that anybody be the booker instead of Tony Khan. What I'm suggesting is Tony Khan be more open-minded to the veterans and the creative minds that are around him and been there, and done that. If there was a gun to my head and I had to hand Tony's pencil to another person, I would hand it to somebody who had experience as a booker, or somebody who had sat under the learning tree of a booker. I.E. Dustin Rhodes." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Tony Khan is a matchmaker, not a booker, feels WWE legend

WWE legend, Bully Ray also claimed that the AEW President, Tony Khan is not a booker because he never sat under a learning tree. However, Bully also labeled Khan as a 'matchmaker.'

"Tony Khan never sat under a learning tree like all of the other great promoters of the past. In my opinion, Tony Khan is not a booker. He's a matchmaker. There's a huge difference."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Tony Khan continues to have complete creative control of AEW and only time will tell if he will ever step down from the position for someone else.

Do you think Dustin Rhodes should replace Tony Khan as a booker? Sound off using the discuss button.

