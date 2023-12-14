"Tony Khan is not a booker" - WWE legend makes a bold claim about the AEW President

AEW entered the professional wrestling scene in 2019 and was seen as the land of opportunities by many. Under Tony Khan's leadership, the company developed a loyal fanbase in a short period and became a viable alternative to WWE.

However, the company has recently come under scrutiny of the wrestling community for backstage incidents and inconsistent booking. Fans have also questioned the Jacksonville-based company's excessive reliance on wrestling legends and well-established stars to generate TV ratings.

During the most recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray stated that Tony Khan is not a booker but a matchmaker, learning on the job.

"Tony Khan never sat under a learning tree like all of the other great promoters of the past. In my opinion, Tony Khan is not a booker. He's a matchmaker. There's a huge difference," Bully Ray said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The veteran took the example of the ECW Locker room under Paul Heyman's leadership and how it was a well-run place despite having many volatile personalities.

"I only bring ECW up when I absolutely need to. You are talking about volatile personalities in that locker room. Guys that would — I can't even put into words how they would rip your throat out — that got along so well. Why? Because we respected our boss and our boss's vision. And if there was ever a problem in that locker room, the boys would police themselves. And if the boys didn't police themselves, Paul [Heyman] would step in and squash it immediately," Bully Ray added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The 52-year-old said he hoped Tony Khan could learn from his mistakes and get better control of his locker room.

Eric Bischoff slams ROH; says it's a "giant freaking parasite on the AEW brand"

The emergence of All Elite Wrestling led to a fall in the popularity of Ring of Honor. AEW founder and CEO Tony Khan acquired ROH in March last year, leading fans to believe the sale would rejuvenate the brand and restore its lost glory.

However, the same did not materialize, and the Ring of Honor has struggled to produce an enticing product. Many believe that AEW is not putting any effort into the growth of ROH.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff called ROH a giant parasite for AEW that would diminish the core product if it is allowed to grow.

"You have to build the brand, [and] it has to stand on its own. It has to perform on its own without diluting the core product. Right now, ROH is a giant freaking parasite on the AEW brand, and the more focus they put on the parasite, the more the parasite is going to diminish or harm the core brand. I just think that they f*** it up so badly that we won’t really see a successful ROH anytime in our lifetime,” said Bischoff. [H/T- SeScoops]

