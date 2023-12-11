Former AEW talent slams ROH; says it's a "giant freaking parasite" 

A legend who has made appearances for AEW in the past blasted ROH, saying the brand was harming All Elite Wrestling's long-term success. The said person is Eric Bischoff, who rarely hesitates to share his honest opinion on the Jacksonville-based company.

Tony Khan acquired ROH in March 2022 amid much fanfare. However, things seemingly haven't panned out as expected, as the brand has struggled to captivate the audience. The show doesn't have a broadcasting deal and instead airs on streaming.

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said how a brand must facilitate the company's success. He added that in the case of ROH, it was diluting AEW's standing in the pro wrestling business and even predicted that there was little chance that Ring of Honor would ever turn out to be successful.

"You have to build the brand, [and] it has to stand on its own. It has to perform on its own without diluting the core product. Right now, ROH is a giant freaking parasite on the AEW brand, and the more focus they put on the parasite, the more the parasite is going to diminish or harm the core brand. I just think that they f*** it up so badly that we won’t really see a successful ROH anytime in our lifetime,” said Bischoff. [H/T- SeScoops]

Konnan on AEW President Tony Khan not promoting ROH well

A few weeks back, on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan lashed out at Tony Khan for not putting in the effort to promote Ring of Honor. The wrestling veteran added that just having great matches for a hardcore audience wasn't enough and that the brand must try to draw new viewers.

"So, he's a Ring of Honor fan, grew up watching it, and now he bought it, dude. You know what I'm saying? So to him, it has sentimental value, and all the hardcore marks which are less than he thinks, you know, they all pop for all these great matches that he puts together for them and himself. But you've got to forget about them. You've already got them, like Disco [Inferno] says all the time. You gotta draw new fans."

ROH will hold its last pay-per-view of the year, Final Battle, on December 15.

