"Why would you buy a company to have it on YouTube?" - Wrestling veteran lashes out at AEW President Tony Khan over ROH

The advent of AEW to the professional wrestling scene in 2019 led to a fall in the popularity of Ring of Honor. All Elite Wrestling President bought the promotion in 2022 after it went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Konnan recently shared his thoughts on Khan's booking of ROH.

Ring of Honor has been associated with some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, and many more. Tony Khan, a long-time fan of ROH, bought the company in March 2022 and is currently the president of the promotion.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan shared his take on the current condition of Ring of Honor. He criticized Khan for not adding any value to the promotion's product and not attempting to capture a new fanbase.

"So, he's a Ring of Honor fan, grew up watching it, and now he bought it, dude. You know what I'm saying? So to him, it has sentimental value, and all the hardcore marks which are less than he thinks, you know, they all pop for all these great matches that he puts together for them and himself. But you've got to forget about them. You've already got them like Disco [Inferno] says all the time. You gotta draw new fans." [2:45 - 03:05]

Konnan questioned the logic behind buying a company to have it on a streaming service like YouTube. He said the AEW President should have dedicated Collision or Rampage to ROH.

"Bro, why would you buy a company to have it on YouTube?" [3:40 - 03:44]

Disco Inferno and Konnan comment on AEW World Champion MJF's current run

After being a heel since the start of his AEW career, MJF recently turned babyface and is gaining the love and respect of wrestling fans due to his performances. However, Disco Inferno is not a fan of The Devil's current gimmick.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno said the AEW World Champion was acting more like the WWE Superstar The Miz. He added that Friedman was not the alpha male anymore.

"You know what MJF's character reminds me of now? It's kind of (...) kind of like The Miz, a little bit. He's like doing like a lot of comedic stuff, like interacting with a lot of people. He's not like the alpha male that he acted like a while back." [08:40 - 08:55]

MJF is currently embroiled in a feud with Jay White. A masked entity has been targeting Switchblade before his title match against The Devil at Full Gear 2023. While many believe Friedman is behind the disguise, Konnan wants Ruby Soho to be revealed as the assailant. It will be interesting to see how this story unfolds in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from this article's first half, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for transcription.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here