MJF is becoming like The Miz, says veteran: "He's not like the alpha male that he acted like a while back"

AEW World Champion MJF has changed persona over the past few months since the storyline with Adam Cole. The Devil, who has played heel for most of the AEW run, turned into a babyface and has recently been involved in some funny backstage and in-ring segments.

During the most recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno drew parallels between the on-screen personalities of Maxwell Jacob Friedman and former WWE Champion The Miz, stating that The Salt of The Earth has transitioned from being an Alpha Male to a comedic character.

"You know what MJF's character reminds me of now? It's kind of.. kind of like The Miz, a little bit. He's like doing like a lot of comedic stuff, like interacting with a lot of people. He's not like the alpha male that he acted like a while back," Disco Inferno said.

The veteran shared his take on the backstage segment between The Salt of the Earth and The Acclaimed on the recent edition of AEW Dynamite when the 26-year-old was tasked with finding three partners to face Jay White-led Bullet Club Gold.

Disco said he was not a fan of the comedic stuff, and it was a silly angle for the AEW World Champion.

"So then he walks around the corner, and then Caster, Bowens, and Billy Gunn were standing there. Bowens held his fingers in his scissors and asked him to team with them, and MJF stormed away. And then Bowen told Caster that they hid backstage for nothing, and Caster apologized. This is all comedy. I'm not a fan of any of this stuff, all right? I think it's a silly angle for MJF to be in," Disco added. [From 08:40 - 09:16]

Konnan suggests the involvement of MJF and Ruby Soho in The Devil angle

There have been recent appearances by a person wearing a Devil mask in storylines relating to the AEW World Champion. While the Jacksonville-based company has not revealed the person's identity, many believe it could be the champion himself.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan gave his opinion on how AEW should book the Devil angle. The 59-year-old said that instead of revealing MJF as the man behind the mask, the Jacksonville-based company should take an unpredictable route.

"Well, the devil mask, especially, it's gotta be MJF. But, I would rather [prefer] they swerve us and give us somebody we don't expect. Because if MJF is the devil, you're gonna be like, alright you know, you kind of knew it would, it could be him. But, let's just say and I'm just thinking off the top of my head right here. That somebody behind the devil mask is, let's say, Ruby Soho, who, when they both start in the business or something, he hooked up with her before she had tattoos. And he doesn't recognize her, and she swore to get him back. Or something like that. I might be too high for that storyline, but," Konnan said. [From 05:10 to 05:49]

