Konnan suggests a major AEW star and Ruby Soho are behind The Devil angle: "He hooked up with her before she had tattoos"

Over the past few months, AEW has had a few angles involving a person wearing a Devil mask who appears in backstage segments.

A few weeks ago, after Jay White challenged AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman for a title match, he was attacked by the Devil Mask-wearing person. While the person's identity has not been revealed, they appear in segments connected with MJF.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan shared his take on how AEW should book the storyline of the Devil Mask. The veteran said that if the person behind the mask is revealed to be MJF, it would be too predictable, and he would prefer a different approach.

Konnan wants that person to be revealed as someone having a history with MJF, taking the example of Ruby Soho, who is seeking revenge for the AEW World Champion's misdeeds.

"Well, the devil mask, especially, it's gotta be MJF. But, I would rather (prefer) they swerve us and give us somebody we don't expect. Because if MJF is the devil, you're gonna be like, alright you know, you kind of knew it would, it could be him. But, let's just say and I'm just thinking off the top of my head right here. That somebody behind the devil mask is, let's say, Ruby Soho, who, when they both start in the business or something, he hooked up with her before she had tattoos. And he doesn't recognize her, and she swore to get him back. Or something like that. I might be too high for that storyline, but." Konnan said. [From 05:10 to 05:49]

MJF should leave AEW and follow in Cody Rhodes' footsteps, according to Konnan

Speaking on an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan praised MJF for his in-ring abilities but lashed out at the Jacksonville-based company for not doing justice to The Devil. The 59-year-old said that WWE and AEW would be willing to pay the World Champion well once his current contract expires next year.

"It's like you bro, you're literally building up your brand enough to where, if they want to keep you, they're going to have to pay a fortune. But the WWE will do whatever they can to get you and you're going to make a fortune on your deal, you know like Cody did, and it's next year bro. Cody went back for like three million a year, downside," Konnan said.

MJF has been signed to All Elite Wrestling since 2019, and his contract is set to expire early next year.

